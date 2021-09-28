GATE 2022: Last date to register without late fee ends today, apply at gate.iitkgp.ac.in
The deadline to apply with a late fee for GATE 2022, conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, is 1 October.
The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 without any late fee will come to an end today, 28 September. Aspirants, who have not yet registered themselves for the exam, can do so by visiting the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The deadline to apply with a late fee for GATE 2022, conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, is 1 October.
Check steps to apply for GATE 2022 here:
Step 1: Visit the official portal of IIT GATE - gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Step 2: Now, click on the 'Apply Online' link that is available on the homepage
Step 3: Register yourself on the new page and log in on the website using the registered credentials
Step 4: After logging in, fill the application form and then upload the required documents followed by paying the fee
Step 5: Then, verify the filled details and submit the GATE 2022 application. Save a copy for future reference
Direct link to register for GATE 2022: https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/apps.html
Take a look at the list of documents needed while filling the GATE 2022 application form:
- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets
- Graduation or qualifying exam certificate
- Date of birth proof/certificate
- Address proof
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Valid identity proof
- Passport size photo
- Scanned copy of the signature
- Thumb impression (scanned)
The edit window for registered candidates, in case of defective applications, will be made available on 26 October. While the deadline for rectifying the application is 1 November. Students will be able to make changes in their exam city, category, and paper till 12 November after paying a late fee.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted next year on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February while the hall tickets will be released on 3 January.
For the unversed, students who have completed their education in Science, Commerce, Engineering, Architecture, Technology, or Arts are eligible to register for GATE. Also, undergraduate (UG) aspirants who are in the third year or higher can apply too.
Keywords: GATE 2022, IIT Kharagpur, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 registration, GATE 2022 date, GATE 2022 eligibility, GATE 2022 admit card
also read
JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur to release admit cards tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in
If candidates face any discrepancy in the hall tickets, they are supposed to contact the JEE Advanced 2021 chairman of the respective zone.
JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur revises registration time, check updated schedule at jeeadv.ac.in
According to the new schedule, the last date to pay the registration fee is 21 September (8:00 pm). While the JEE Advanced 2021 is slated to be held on 3 October
JEE Advanced 2021: Registration deadline for exam extended till 21 September; check details here
Earlier, the last date for JEE Advanced 2021 registration was 20 September.