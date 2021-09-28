GATE 2022: Last date to register without late fee ends today, apply at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The deadline to apply with a late fee for GATE 2022, conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, is 1 October.

The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 without any late fee will come to an end today, 28 September. Aspirants, who have not yet registered themselves for the exam, can do so by visiting the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The deadline to apply with a late fee for GATE 2022, conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, is 1 October.

Check steps to apply for GATE 2022 here:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of IIT GATE - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the 'Apply Online' link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself on the new page and log in on the website using the registered credentials

Step 4: After logging in, fill the application form and then upload the required documents followed by paying the fee

Step 5: Then, verify the filled details and submit the GATE 2022 application. Save a copy for future reference

Direct link to register for GATE 2022: https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/apps.html

Take a look at the list of documents needed while filling the GATE 2022 application form:

- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

- Graduation or qualifying exam certificate

- Date of birth proof/certificate

- Address proof

- Category certificate (if applicable)

- Valid identity proof

- Passport size photo

- Scanned copy of the signature

- Thumb impression (scanned)

The edit window for registered candidates, in case of defective applications, will be made available on 26 October. While the deadline for rectifying the application is 1 November. Students will be able to make changes in their exam city, category, and paper till 12 November after paying a late fee.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted next year on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February while the hall tickets will be released on 3 January.

For the unversed, students who have completed their education in Science, Commerce, Engineering, Architecture, Technology, or Arts are eligible to register for GATE. Also, undergraduate (UG) aspirants who are in the third year or higher can apply too.

