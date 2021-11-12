GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur to close correction window today; check steps to make changes here

Those who want to make changes or edit their application forms can do so by visiting the official website of IIT GATE at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will shut down the correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 today, 12 November. Those who want to make changes or edit their application forms can do so by visiting the official website of IIT GATE at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.

For the unversed, the amendment window was opened on 1 November. Candidates should note that the deadline for change of paper, category and exam city centre with an additional fee is today.

Candidates can make changes to their already submitted application forms by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the login link that is available on the home page. Then, enter the login details correctly

Step 3: As the new page opens, make the required changes in the application form and then click on submit

Step 4: Once the process is done, download the confirmation page. Finally, keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Direct link to make corrections: https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/apps.html

As per the schedule, the GATE 2022 will be held on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February and the admit cards will be released by the institute on January 3, 2022. Meanwhile, the institute has cancelled Panipat, Idukki, and Sonepat exam centres this year.

So those who had opted for these two cities have been advised to change their preference soon. Also, no fees will be charged from the candidates in this regard.

Eligibility for GATE Exam: Students applying for this exam should be studying in the third or higher year of any undergraduate (UG) degree course. Aspirants who have already completed any government-approved degree course in Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Engineering, or Arts are eligible to apply for GATE 2022.