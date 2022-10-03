GAIL Recruitment 2022: Applications begin for 77 posts; check official notice

GAIL India Limited has begun the online application process for the recruitment of SC/ST /OBC/PwBD candidates to various posts in the organisation. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official website at gailonline.com. The application process began on 16 September, while the last date to register for the same is 15 October. Candidates are advised to take utmost care to furnish the correct details while filling in the online application. Once the GAIL recruitment application form is submitted, it cannot be edited. Candidates should ensure that they bring all the documents to the venue for document verification. In the event of failure to submit any of the required documents, the candidature of such candidate shall be liable to be rejected.

Through this recruitment drive, GAIL India Limited will fill up a total of 77 posts in the organisation. For the recruitment, candidates will have the option to appear for a written test that will be either in Hindi or English. However, no travelling expense would be given to the applicants called for the written test. Only Indian nationals above 18 are eligible to apply for the vacancies.

Read the official notice here.

Vacancy Details (Total 77 posts)

-For SC/ST/OBC applicants: 51 positions

– For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) aspirants: 26 vacancies

Check the simple steps to apply for GAIL Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Candidates have to register themselves using their personal details.

Step 3: Log in using the correct credentials.

Step 4: Select the desired post for which you are applying and complete the GAIL application form.

Step 5: To complete the process, make the required payment.

Step 6: Preview the form before submitting it and click on ‘Apply Now’.

Those belonging to the OBC (NCL) category must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200. Candidates from the SC/ ST/ PwBD category are exempted from payment of application fees.

More details on the eligibility criteria, selection process, and educational qualification are mentioned in the official notification.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.