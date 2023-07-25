FMGE 2023 admit card released at nbe.edu.in, here's how to download
FMGE 2023 will be conducted on 30 July and the result is expected to be declared on 30 August
The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) admit card has been released by the National Board of Examinations on Tuesday. Candidates who have registered for FMGE June 2023 can download their hall ticket from the official website: nbe.edu.in.
The examination – FMGE 2023 – will be conducted on 30 July and the result is expected to be declared on 30 August.
Steps to download FMGE 2023 admit card
Step 1: Go to the official website of NBE – natboard.edu.in
Step 2: Click on ‘FMGE’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Tap on the FMGE admit card link
Step 4: Enter application number and password
Step 5: Your FMGE 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Check all the details and download your FMGE 2023 admit card
Step 7: Take a printout of your FMGE 2023 admit card for future reference.
In case if you find any error in your FMGE 2023 admit card, you must immediately contact the competent authorities at NBE and get them rectified before the examination.
No admit card has been issued for the candidates who have been declared ineligible before the conduct of the examination.
Admit card is an important document for FMGE 2023 and candidates who fail to carry them to the examination centre on the day of the test might not be allowed to write the paper.
