FCI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 113 vacancies from 27 August; read notification

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released an official notification for recruitment to the post of manager in several departments. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies from 27 August by visiting the official website of FCI at recruitmentfci.in

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released an official notification for recruitment to the post of manager in several departments. These vacancies are for FCI’s depots and offices across the country. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of FCI at recruitmentfci.in. The vacancy invites are for departments such as general, depot, civil engineering, movement, technical, accounts, and electrical mechanical engineering. “Candidates will be selected as Management Trainees and will undergo training for six months,” reads the notification. The selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 40,000 per month during the training period, the notice adds. After the completion of the training period, candidates will be selected as managers. Their pay scale will range from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

Through this recruitment campaign, FCI will fill up a total of 113 vacancies in the organisation. The online application process will begin tomorrow, 27 August from 10 am onwards. The last date to apply for the same is 26 September 2022 till 4 pm. Candidates must read the official notification before applying for the recruitment of managers.

Find the official notice here:

https://images.news18.com/ibnkhabar/uploads/2022/08/FCI-Manager-Recruitment-2022-Notification-PDF.pdf

Those applying for the post of manager must not be more than 28 years. However, the upper age limit for the post of Manager (Hindi) is 35 years as on 1 August 2022.

Candidates registering themselves will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800. Whereas, applicants from SC/ST/PwBD category and women candidates have been exempted from payment of the fee. The selection process for eligible candidates will include online tests, interview rounds, and a training period.

Important Dates:

-Online application process begins on 27 August 2022

-Deadline to apply: 26 September 2022

-Admit cards will be issued by FCI: 10 days before the exam

-Examination date: December 2022

Aspirants can read the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, selection process, and other details in the notification.

