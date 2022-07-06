ESIC declares SSO prelims 2022 result, check steps to download merit list

The ESIC SSO Phase I Prelims exam for recruitment to the vacancy of Social Security Officer (SSO) was conducted on 11 June. More than 64,000 candidates had appeared in the test while the recruitment drive targets to fill up a total of 93 SSO vacancies

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced the result of the prelims exam 2022 held for the vacancy of Social Security Officer (SSO). Those who appeared in the exam can check the result on the official website of the Corporation at esic.nic.in.

The official notification mentioned that the list of candidates shortlisted for Phase II Main Exam (Roll Number wise) along with Marks List of all the candidates who appeared in the exam for the post of SSO (Roll Number Wise) was uploaded separately along with the official notification on the ESIC’s official website.

The ESIC SSO Phase I Prelims exam for recruitment to the vacancy of Social Security Officer (SSO) was conducted on 11 June. More than 64,000 candidates had appeared in the test while the recruitment drive targets to fill up a total of 93 SSO vacancies.

What are the steps to check the SSO exam result?

Step 1: Go to the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in

Step 2: Under the Recruitment tab, click on the result link for the post of SSO

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen with the ESIC SSO Prelims Result PDF consisting of the names of the candidates who are selected for the exam

Step 4: Search for your roll number in the list using the Ctrl+F shortcut.

For the post of SSO, a total of 1112 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II – Main Exam that is to be held on 23 July 2022.

What are the qualifying marks for candidates?

The qualifying marks is 45 percent for the candidates belonging to UR/General category. A minimum 40 percent is required for candidates belonging to OBC/EWS category while 35 percent marks is required for candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen category and 30 percent marks are required to be secured by the PwD candidates.

Here is the direct link to access the merit list.