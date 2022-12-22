DU UG Admissions 2022: Special Spot Round Allocation list releasing today; check steps

Delhi University (DU) will release the undergraduate (UG) admission 2022 special spot round allocation list today, 22 December 2022. Students who applied for the special spot round counselling can check and download the allocation list by visiting the official website of DU at du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. The special spot round allocation list for UG admission is likely to be released at 10 am. Candidates should remember that the special spot round allocation list will be displayed on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for candidates. Once the list is released, students will have to accept the allocated seats and submit their DU application for admissions starting 22 December at 10 am to 23 December 2022 till 4:59 pm.

The colleges will then proceed to verify the application of selected candidates and approve all documents of the students. The verification of documents will begin from 22 to 24 December 2022. As per the schedule, the deadline for online payment of admission fees is 25 December 2022 till 4:59 pm.

Here’s how to check the special spot allocation list for DU UG Admission 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official page of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the DU UG Admission 2022 special spot allocation list link that will be made available on the home page.

Step 3: The PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.

Step 4: Download the allocation list for admission purposes.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the special spot allocation list for further need.

The university is conducting the special spot admission round for the remaining vacant seats that are available across Delhi University colleges. The registration process for the special spot allocation round was held from 19 December to 20 December 2022. For more details and updates, candidates must check the official site of UOD.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.