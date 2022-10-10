The admission process of Phase 1 and 2 for undergraduate (UG) courses in Delhi University (DU) is all set to conclude today, 10 October. Aspirants can apply by visiting the official website at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

The deadline for submitting the UG applications is 5 PM. The university has even started a new window on its UG admission portal which shows the number of candidates who have applied for a course at a particular college.

This section is updated every 2 hours. This year, the university is offering admission to more than 70,000 seats in 79 undergraduate programmes through its 67 affiliated colleges. The admissions in the university are happening this year through the NTA’s Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which ended on 6 September.

What are the steps to apply for undergraduate admissions at Delhi University?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads “DU Admissions 2022 – Common Seat Allocation System registration” on the homepage.

Step 3: Register on the DU CSAS portal with your CUET application number.

Step 4: If you have already registered for the exam, log in using your credentials.

Step 5: Click on the link provided for choice filling and updating CUET Result on the dashboard.

Step 6: Fill in your percentile, CUET score and submit your preferred combinations.

Step 7: Proceed and submit your combinations for courses and colleges.

Step 8: Submit the form and download it for future references.

Here is the direct link to apply at the CSAS portal:

https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in/index.php/site/index

DU merit list is expected to be released soon for undergraduate admission to the 2022-23 academic year. Once released, the UG merit list can be accessed through the official webportal. The next phase of admissions will begin once the merit list is available.

In mid-August, the Delhi University had issued a notification that it would begin its application process for admission to different undergraduate courses for the new academic session soon.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.