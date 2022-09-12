DU UG Admissions 2022: CSAS portal link active at admission.uod.ac.in, check details

Delhi University (DU) has launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal today. Candidates can register for their desired UG programme till 3 October.

Delhi University (DU) launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate students, who are seeking admissions for the academic year 2022-23 today, 12 September. Interested candidates can apply for admission to colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. This year, the university is offering admission to over 70,000 seats in 79 undergraduate programmes via its 67 affiliated colleges. And, there are about 6,14,000 candidates who have preferred admission to DU through NTA Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which concluded on 6 September. Candidates will be able to register for their desired undergraduate programme till 3 October. After the designated date, the counselling process will begin.

The admission will take place for BA, BSc, BVoc, and other undergraduate courses.

Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) notification:

https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/12092022_CSAS.pdf

Check how to apply for DU UG Admission 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the DU admission 2022 registration link.

Step 3: Candidates have to select the course as per the UG admission merit list.

Step 4: As the new page opens, students need to fill up the application form.

Step 5: Then, upload all the documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fee. Following this click on submit.

Step 6: Save and download a copy of the application form for future use.

Registration link: https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in/

The CSAS 2022 is divided into three Phases:

-Phase 1: Applying to the University of Delhi.

-Phase 2: Filling out the preferences for programs and colleges.

-Phase 3: Allocation cum admission.

The CSAS 2022 application fee for the UR/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates is Rs 250. For SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the application fee is Rs 100. It is to be noted that there will be an additional fee of Rs 100 for applying to the ECA/Sports supernumerary quota.

Candidates are advised to check their dashboard, email, and admission website for all updates and schedules related to the Phases of CSAS 2022.

