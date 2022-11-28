Delhi University (DU) will release the vacant seat list for round 2 of undergraduate (UG) spot admissions today, 28 November. As per the schedule, the vacant seat list will be released at 5 pm on the official website of DU at admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in.

Once the list is out, candidates who opted for spot admission round 2 will be able to apply for the DU UG admission spot round 2 from 29 November. Those who participated in round 1 of the spot admissions are not allowed to participate in this round. Students who have been allotted seats in spot round 1, will have their admissions auto-locked at 4 pm today. Applicants should keep in mind that they will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions after this.

According to reports, a total of 4,118 candidates secured admission in the University’s first spot admission round. Till 27 November this year, DU had recorded a total of 62,231 admissions. As per the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), students who registered for the DU CSAS 2022 but could not get admission to any of the colleges by 25 November are eligible to take part in the spot admission round. Candidates can apply for round 2 spot admission from 29 November (10 am onwards) to 30 November (up to 4:59 pm). Delhi University will declare the DU UG spot round 2 allocation list on 2 December at 5 pm.

Check the schedule for DU UG Admission 2022 Spot Round 2:

– Release of vacant seat list for spot admission round 2: 5 pm on 28 November

– Apply for DU UG spot admission round 2 and upgrade window for CW, KM (Supernumerary) seats: 29 November (10 am) to 30 November (4:59 pm).

– DU UG spot allocation list round 2, CW 3 and KM 3: 2 December at 5 pm

– Acceptance of the allocated seat: From 3 December (10 am) to 4 December (4:59 pm).

-Colleges to verify and approve the online applications sent by candidates: 3 December (10 am) to 5 December (4:59 pm).

-The deadline for online payment of admission fees: 6 December till 4:59 pm.

For more details and updates, candidates must keep checking the official website of DU.

