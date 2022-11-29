DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Admission for Round 2 begins, check official notice

Delhi University (DU) has begun the online application process for spot-round 2 undergraduate (UG) admissions. Candidates can register themselves for the DU UG spot round 2 admissions by visiting the official website of the varsity. “All candidates who are not admitted to the University of Delhi as of 05:00 P.M., November 28, 2022 (except those who were offered a seat in Spot Round I) are eligible to apply under SPOT ROUND II,” reads the official notice. So, candidates who did not get admission till 5 pm on 28 November are eligible to apply under the spot round 2 facilities.

As some seats continue to remain vacant, the process for the second spot round has begun. Candidates should keep in mind that those who were offered a seat in spot round 1 are not eligible to apply at this time. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the spot round admission is 30 November 2022.

View the notice here.

Here’s how to submit preferences for DU Spot Admission 2022 Round 2:

First log in from the respective dashboard on the portal.

Then select one programme/course that the candidate is willing to join (if a seat is offered in spot round 2 admissions).

Don’t forget to give preferences of the colleges/universities for the selected programme.

Preview the selected options, then save and submit the preferences.

Keep a copy of the confirmation page for further use.

Once the admission facility closes, the Spot Round 2 allocation list will be issued on 2 December. Candidates will then have to accept the allocated seat on 3 and 4 December 2022. Meanwhile, the colleges will go through the applications, verify and approve them from 3 to 5 December 2022. The deadline to make payment is 6 December 2022.

For more details, keep checking the official website.

