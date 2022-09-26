Delhi University (DU) has begun the second phase of undergraduate admission today, 26 September. Students who qualified in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and had chosen DU as one of their preferred universities can go ahead with the admission process. Candidates who have already registered on the university’s admission 2022 portal will have to fill choices of courses and colleges in the order of their preference. The deadline to fill in their CUET UG 2022 scores and submit their choices and college preferences is 10 October. More than 6 lakh candidates have selected Delhi University while filling out their CUET UG application forms, this year. To make it easy for the candidates, the varsity launched the CSAS Portal for undergraduate admissions on 12 September 2022.

Check how to update CUET Score for Phase 2 on DU Admissions 2022:

Visit the official website at du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in.

Search and click on the link that reads “DU Admissions 2022 – Common Seat Allocation System registration” that is on the homepage.

Candidates must register themselves on the DU CSAS portal by using their CUET application number.

Following that log in using credentials. Then, click on the link that has been provided for choice filling and updating CUET Result.

Enter the percentile, the CUET score, and also submit the preferred combinations.

They also have to submit their choices for respective courses and colleges.

Finally, they have to submit the form.

Keep a hard copy of the download form for future purposes.

Find the direct link here.

The Common Seat Allocation System 2022 of Delhi University is divided into three Phases. The first phase is applying to the university of Delhi. The second phase is filling the preference for programs and colleges and the third phase is allocation-cum-admission of candidates.

There is only a one-time CSAS application fee that needs to be paid and it is non-refundable. Candidates from the UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category have to pay Rs 250 while those from SC/ST/PwBD will have to pay only Rs 100.

