DU UG 2022 Admissions: Varsity issues circular, lists documents needed for registration

Admissions are expected to start in September after the declaration of Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results

The University of Delhi will soon start the registration process for undergraduate admissions on the official web portal at admission.uod.ac.in. Since the admission process is expected to start in the month of September after the declaration of Common University Entrance Test (UG) results, the university has released a circular with the list of documents that will be required at the time of the admission process.

Interested candidates are advised to be ready with their documents by 31 August. Until the last academic year, the university used to admit students on the basis of the marks obtained in Class 12 exams.

The admission this year will be on the basis of CUET scores of the candidates. However, the eligibility criteria for the CUET UG requires the candidates to pass in the Class 12 board exams.

Here is a list of the documents that will be needed:

Certificate of class 10 including the name of candidate, his/her date of birth and Parents’ name. Class 12 certificate including the name of the candidate. The name of the candidate must match in this certificate and the CUET UG form should match. OBC-NCL/EWS/SC/ST/Minority/CW/KM/PwBD certificate issued to the person aspiring for admission in DU duly issued by the Competent Authority. OBC – Non-Creamy Layer Certificate of the candidate duly issued by the competent authority. The caste should be in the official OBC central list. Income certificate should have been issued after 31 March 2022. EWS Certificate issued to the candidate by a Competent Authority certifying that the applicant can claim reservation under this category. The certificate should also have been issued after 31 March 2022. Sikh Minority Category: Certificate issued by the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) certifying the minority status of the aspirant. Christian Minority Category: Church membership certificate and/or Baptism certificate issued as per the criteria of the respective Christian Minority College. Widows/Children of Personnel of the Armed Forces category: Educational Concession Certificate (ECC) certificate issued to the candidate in the prescribed format. Persons with Benchmark Disability certificate issued to the candidate by a recognised Government Hospital, having an attested photograph of the candidate. Certificate of Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports or any other related category should be in the name of the candidate.

Here is the link to the official notification on the documents required. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates on the registration process.

