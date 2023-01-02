Delhi University’s Satyawati College has started the online application process for permanent appointment of Assistant Professor in various subjects/departments of the college. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official websites – colrec.uod.ac.in and satyawati.du.ac.in. Aspirants are advised to apply in the prescribed format only with correct information and attachments. Applicants will be solely responsible for the authenticity of the submitted information. The deadline to submit the application form is 16 January 2023 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. The Satyawati College will fill up a total of 72 Assistant Professors posts through this recruitment campaign.

Vacancies as per department/subject (Total – 72)

Commerce: 14

Economics: 14

English: 8

History: 8

Political Science: 8

Urdu: 6

Hindi: 6

Mathematics: 4

Sanskrit: 3

Environmental Science: 1

Here’s how to apply for DU Satyawati College Assistant Professors Recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Candidates need to register themselves and proceed with the application form.

Step 3: To complete the process, pay the application fee and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 4: Keep a hard copy of the Satyawati College Assistant Professors application form for future reference.

For UR/OBC/EWS category candidates, the recruitment application fee is Rs 500. However, no application fee will be charged to candidates from the SC, ST, PwBD, and women applicants. Candidates should keep in mind that the fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Candidates who are selected for the Assistant Professors posts will receive a salary of Rs 57,700 to Rs 1,82,400 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix plus usual allowances as admissible under the rules of the DU. More details on age limit, education qualification and selection process are mentioned in the notification.

