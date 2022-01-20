DU Recruitment: Applications open for Associate Professor, Professor posts; apply at du.ac.in

As per the official notice given on the website for Associate Professor and Professor posts, the last date to apply for both the faculty posts is 7 February this year.

The University of Delhi has invited applications from candidates to apply for the post of Professor and Associate Professor in various departments of the University.

Applicants who are interested and eligible may apply for the faculty posts through the official website of DU - http://www.du.ac.in/

Steps to apply for the posts is as follows:

-Visit the official website - http://www.du.ac.in/

-Click on link that reads, ‘Advertisement for the post of Professor’ or ‘Advertisement to the Post of Associate Professor’

-Next, click on the link that reads, ‘Online Application’

-Key in your email address and mobile number to register

-Login to the application portal with registered email ID

-Select the department to apply and duly fill all the details

-Upload documents, pay the mentioned application form and click on submit

-Save and also keep a printout of the application form to use it in the future

Direct link to apply for the post of Associate Professor and Professor is here.

As per the official notice given on the website for Associate Professor and Professor posts, the last date to apply for both the faculty posts is 7 February this year.

In order to apply for more than one post, separate forms will have to be filled for each faculty post, as reported by Times of India.

For the selection of candidates for these posts, applications received will be screened as per the screening guidelines available on the official website. After screening, shortlisted candidates will be called for the Interview. Applicants appearing in the interview will have to report along with all their certificates and an original valid photo ID.

Self-attested photocopies of certificates should also be submitted at the time of the interview.

Candidates of UR/EWS and OBC category have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2000 to apply for the post of Professor and Associate Professor. Those candidates who are from SC/ST/PwBD category, along with women applicants are exempted from paying the application fee.

The recruitment drive by Delhi University is being carried out to recruit 186 Professors and 449 Associate Professors across various colleges under the university.