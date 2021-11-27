DU PG Admissions 2021: Second merit list released on admission.uod.ac.in

So far, the University has released the merit list for only the MA English, Philosophy, BEd, Sanskrit, Geography, Urdu, MCom and MSc Physics.

The Delhi University (DU) has released the second merit list or admission list for some postgraduate (PG) programmes today, 27 November. However, a merit list for other courses is expected to be released shortly. Candidates who applied for admission in PG programmes can check the merit list by visiting the official admission portal of DU at https://admission.uod.ac.in.

Following the release of the second merit list, admission against the Delhi University will begin from 10 am on 28 November. Candidates should note that the last date to apply for PG programmes is till 29 November.

Candidates should remember that those who are shortlisted for admission against second cut-off list are requested to complete their admission or counselling process. Below are few important events and details here to be noted:

- To apply for admission: From 10 am on 28 November to 11:59 pm on 29 November

- Deadline for departments or colleges to verify and approve admissions against the second DU PG merit list: From 10 am on 29 November to 5 pm on 30 November

- Payments against 2nd merit list: Deadline till 1 pm on 1 December

Steps on how to check DU PG Admissions 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University at https://admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on DU PG Second merit list 2021 link that is available on the home page under postgraduate admissions.

Step 3: On clicking the link, a new webpage will open on the screen

Step 4: Candidates need to go to the programme they applied for and click on 'Entrance' or 'Merit' based link (admission list)

Step 5: On clicking the link, the merit list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Kindly, check the cut-off and save it for future use

Direct link to DU Admission 2021: PG 2nd Merit List: https://admission.uod.ac.in/?PG-Admission/PG-Admission-Lists

According to The Quint, the DU PG third merit list is scheduled to release on 3 December. For more details, candidates are requested to check the official website of the DU.