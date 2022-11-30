DU PG Admission 2022: First merit list to release today; check details
The University of Delhi (UoD) issued the schedule for postgraduate course admission on 27 November. As per the schedule, DU will release three merit lists for postgraduate admission, based on the availability of seats
The University of Delhi (UoD) will release the first merit list for the postgraduate (PG) admissions today, 30 November. Students can check the merit list on the official websites du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in, once it is released. Those whose names appear on the merit list can apply for admission between 1 and 3 December 2022. Following this, authorities will verify the documents sent by candidates and approve their admissions. Students will be allowed to pay their admission fee till 11:59 pm on 4 December. The university recently released the revised schedule for postgraduate programme admissions. As per the timetable, the varsity will release three merit lists, based on the availability of seats.
The second merit list will be released on 7 December 2022 and candidates can apply for admission till 9 December. The third merit list will be issued on 12 December 2022 and students can register themselves up to 11:59 pm on 14 December. The DU has further notified that they may announce more lists, at a later stage, if required.
Check the admission schedule here.
Below is the schedule for DU PG Admission 2022:
First Merit List:
-Release of first admission merit list: 30 November 2022.
-Candidates can apply for admission: 1 December 2022 (10 am) to 3 December 2022 (5 pm).
-College to verify and approve admission: 1 December 2022 (10 am) to 4 December 2022 (1 pm).
-Payment against first merit list: 4 December 2022 till 11:59 pm.
This year, the University of Delhi is admitting eligible candidates via the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for postgraduate courses. From next year onwards, the university will be adopting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for postgraduate admissions.
For more details and information, candidates must keep checking the official DU website.
