Ram Lal Anand College (RLAC) of Delhi University (DU) is inviting applications for the posts of Assistant Professor. Candidates can apply through the website- click here.

The application process will end on 8 October. The recruitment drive intends to fill 73 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor. The details regarding the qualifications, publications, experience, screening guidelines, etc. can be checked on the official website of RLAC.

Candidates who belong to the unreserved/OBC/EWS category, will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Applicants from SC, ST, PwBD/ category as well as female candidates won’t have to pay the fees.

To know more, see the official notification here.

To know more about the qualifications- click here.

Steps to apply for the post:

Step 1: After landing on the website, enter your email and phone number and set a password.

Step 2: After this, you will receive a verification code on your email and phone number. Key in the verification code, and register yourself.

Step 3: Now, login with your registered email and password.

Step 4: Fill the application form properly, and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Upload all the asked documents.

Step 6: Submit your form, and take out a hardcopy of it for future reference.

Eligibility criteria:

The applicant must have a Master’s degree with 55 percent marks in the relevant subject from an Indian university, or an equivalent degree from a recognized foreign university. The candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC or CSIR, or they must have a Ph.D. degree.

Pay scale:

The salary for the successful candidates is going to be Rs. 57,700. They will also get allowances.

Important points:

To avoid the last-minute rush, candidates have been advised to complete the application process early. If there is any technical issues in the application process, then the applicants can mail their issue to the official email ID of the college rlac.du@gmail.com.

Candidates applying for more than one post/department will have to apply and pay the fees separately. The payment has to be done via online mode only, through debit card/credit card/net banking.

