DU Admissions 2021: Admissions begin against fifth cut-off list for UG courses, check details here

The Delhi University (DU) has begun the admission process against the fifth cut-off list for its undergraduate (UG) courses. Interested applicants can view the cut-offs and apply for admission by visiting the websites of the respective colleges as well as http://www.du.ac.in/ till 11:59 pm on 10 November.

The last date to pay the admission fee is 12 November. The DU will release a special drive cut-off on 13 November for any vacant seats left.

How to apply for DU UG admission list 2021:

― Visit the official website of the DU at http://www.du.ac.in/

― Click on the admission section and select the option for the latest updates

― Select the fifth DU cut-off list option and select the Arts and Commerce, Science or BA program stream

― Download the PDF file

― Check the DU cut-off list and save a copy for the future

― Visit the website of the college you want to apply for and register yourself

― Complete the DU UG admission 2021 application and submit the form

― Make the fee payment and save a copy of the admission application for future use

Direct link to view the fifth cut-off list: http://www.du.ac.in/index.php?mact=News,cntnt01,detail,0&cntnt01articleid=2896&cntnt01returnid=219

According to NDTV, Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) has reopened admissions for undergraduate courses in Philosophy and English at 97 and 98.5 percent respectively. The cut-off for BA (Honours) Journalism at LSR has also declined by 0.5 percent to 98.50 percent.

Seats are still available in Ramjas College for its BCom, History, English, Economics and English courses. The cut-off for the History, Economics and English programmes is fixed at 96.75 percent, 98.25 percent and 97 percent respectively. The college has also reopened admissions into its BA (Honours) Sanskrit programme.

Only two courses are open to General category students at Miranda House, with the cut-off for BA (Honours) Sociology at 97.75 percent and the BA (Honours) History course requiring a minimum cut-off of 98.75 percent.

Seats are also available in the Kirori Mal College for the History and English courses at a cut-off of 97.25 percent, as well as in the Economics (Honours) programme at 98.25 percent.

Over 60,000 students have secured admission to the varsity to date. According to official data, over 1.7 lakh applications have been received by the DU for the 70,000 vacant seats at the undergraduate level.