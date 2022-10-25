University of Delhi (DU) will start the second round of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate courses today, 25 October, on the website of DU – admission.uod.ac.in. Vacant seats for round 2 will be available on the official website at 5 pm today. Post that, candidates can rearrange their preference of courses and colleges up to 27 October (4:59 PM). The second CSAS allotment list is going to be released on 30 October at 5 pm. Candidates need to accept the allotted seat between 31 October (10 AM) and 1 November (4:59 PM). Colleges are going to verify the online applications from 31 October to 2 November. The last date for paying the online admission fee is 3 November (4:59 PM).

For more details, check the official schedule here:

https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/2022ScheduleforPhaseIIIofCSASforUGAdmissions.pdf.

The round 3 of Delhi University undergraduate admissions will commence on 4 November. Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI that over 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the course and college allotted to them in DU’s first round of allocations.

Steps to apply for admission through CSAS:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of DU, register yourself by keying in the CUET application number, password and captcha, and then, login to the portal.

Step 2: After going through the instructions, click on the “Submit” tab. Fill in the required personal details in the application form.

Step 3: Upload the asked documents, make the required payment, and submit your form.

Note:

The marks obtained by the candidate in CUET 2022 will be considered for calculating the total marks as per the Program-Specific combinations of subjects to decide merit and grant admissions into the undergraduate programs. Merit will be dependent only on the combination of subjects in which a candidate has appeared in CUET 2022 exam as mentioned in the respective Program-Specific Eligibility.

Applicants are required to have passed in Class 12 board examination or its equivalent from a single recognised Board for admissions into UG programs of DU.

Meanwhile, DU has decided to extend the last date of fee payment. The last date for fee payment is today till 2 PM.