DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration for over 500 vacancies begins today, check how to apply

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has opened its online application window for recruitment to various positions under Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The several posts fall under different Departments/Local/Autonomous Bodies under Advertisement 07/2022.

Those who want can apply for the positions online at the DSSSB website on dsssbonline.nic.in. The last day to register is 27 August 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the Board will fill up a total of 547 vacancies.

“Only online applications will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode shall stand rejected automatically,” an official notice reads.

Vacancy Details: (Total – 547)

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- 364 posts

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)- 142 vacancies

Deputy Manager (Accounts)- 18 positions

Junior Labour Welfare Inspector- 7 openings

Store Attendant- 6 posts

Assistant Store Keeper- 5 vacancies

Manager (Accounts)- 2 positions

Accountant- 1 opening

Tailor Master- 1 post

Publication Assistant- 1 vacancy

Candidates who want can download the recruitment advertisement/notification, can do so from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Before applying for the positions, candidates should read the eligibility criteria, education qualification, pay scale among others in the official notification.

Find the official notice here.

Here are a few steps to register for the vacancies:

Step 1: Go to dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the new registration link available on the homepage. Complete the form to create a profile

Step 3: Then, login and apply for the desired post you wish to apply for

Step 4: Fill up the application form, upload all required documents, and pay the necessary fee

Step 5: Submit the application form and keep a printout of the same for future need

Details on application fee and selection process:

Candidates who are applying have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100. However, women/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman category candidates have been exempted from the payment of fee.

The selection process of eligible applicants will be made via One Tier/Two Tier examination scheme, following that a skill test will be held wherever applicable.