The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) will close the online application process for Admin & Allied (A&A) cadre today, 7 December 2022. Candidates can apply on the official website at drdo.gov.in till 5 pm. The application process began on 7 November 2022. Through this recruitment campaign, DRDO will fill up a total of 1,061 vacancies in the organisation. Depending upon the organisational requirements, the number of vacancies may increase or decrease. Candidates should keep in mind that a vacancy can be kept unfilled if no candidate is found suitable for the post. Candidates are advised to read the notification completely, and only then fill out the application form.

Find the DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment notice here:

https://www.drdo.gov.in/sites/default/files/ceptm-advertisement-documents/CEPTAM10_AA_Final03112022.pdf

Check how to apply for DRDO CEPTAM 2022:

Step 1: Go to DRDO’s official site at drdo.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – ‘Click here to submit Online Application Form under CEPTAM-10/A&A advertisement new’ on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, applicants will have to follow the registration process and fill out the form as asked.

Step 4: Once the process is done, submit the form and keep a printout for future use.

Here’s the direct link to apply:

https://www.drdo.gov.in/ceptm-advertisement/1920#

Check the DRDO CEPTAM vacancy details here:

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing): 250 posts

Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing): 215 vacancies

Vehicle Operator ‘A’: 145 openings

Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing): 134 positions

Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing): 123 posts

Fireman: 86 vacancies

Security Assistant ‘A’: 41 openings

Junior Translation Officer (JTO): 33 positions

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing): 12 posts

Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing): 4 vacancies

Fire Engine Driver ‘A’: 8 openings

While applying for the post, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The payment should be made using a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

For more details, keep checking the official page of DRDO – drdo.gov.in.

