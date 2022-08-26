DRDO-CEPTAM to fill 1901 vacancies, registration begins from 3 September
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the notification for the Center for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) recruitment to fill 1901 posts in the organisation
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the notification for the Center for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) recruitment to fill 1901 posts in the organisation. This recruitment drive is being held for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) posts. The registration process will start on 3 September, 2022, and will end on 23 September, 2022. You can apply for the recruitment drive via the official website of DRDO – drdo.gov.in. Pay level for the posts of STA-B is Rs. 35400-112400, and it is Rs. 19900-63200 for the posts of Tech-A. The age of the applicants should be 18-28 years. However, it is relaxable for SC/ST/OBC/ESM/PwBD etc. as per the government rules.
Essential qualification for the post of STA-B:
The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Science or Diploma in Engineering or Technology from Computer Science or Allied Subjects, which is recognised by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in the needed discipline.
Essential qualification for the post of Tech-A:
- The candidate must have passed class 10 or equivalent from a recognized board or university.
- The candidate needs to have a certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute (ITI), or certificate of minimum one year duration from a recognised institution if the ITI does not award Certificate, or NTC, or NAC in the required discipline in the needed trade.
To know about the essential qualification in detail, see the official notice
Examination process for the post of STA-B:
The exam is divided into Tier-1 and Tier-2. In Tier-1, there will be a screening test, and in Tier-2, there will be a selection test. The tests will be computer based.
Examination process for the post of Tech-A:
This exam is also divided into Tier-1 and Tier-2. Tier-1 will be a selection test, and Tier-2 will be a trade/skill test.
If the candidates have any query, then they can write to helpdesk@ceptam10.com, or they can call the helpdesk: 011-23882332/33/34, 23819217.
The candidates have been advised to apply early to avoid network congestion, and ensure their candidature for the online exam. The examination date will be published on the official website of DRDO later.
