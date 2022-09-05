Those who want to apply for the vacancies are required to visit the official web portal at drdo.gov.in. A total of 1901 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has notified and released a link for applying for the posts of the Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A). The online registration for the same is underway and will continue till 23 September. Those who want to apply for the vacancies are required to visit the official web portal. A total of 1901 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the total, 1075 vacancies are for Senior Technical Assistant and 826 vacancies for Technician Posts. Once the application has been filled, DRDO Entry Test will be conducted for the selection of the candidates.

Interested candidates can check their eligibility criteria and apply for the post within the given time period. Those who are applying for the post must check the educational qualification needed as per the discipline.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Senior Technical Assistant- B: The aspirant must have a bachelor’s degree in science or a diploma in engineering, computer science, technology, or linked areas.

Technician A: The applicant must have cleared class 10 or an equivalent exam from a recognised board. He/She should also have a certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

The age of an inspiring candidate should be between 18 to 28 years.

For more details on the eligibility criteria and selection process, the candidates should check the official DRDO notification.

What are the steps to apply for these DRDO vacancies?

Go to the official web portal.

Go to the link that reads ‘Click for New Registration’ on the homepage.

Register yourself and create an account.

Login using your credentials.

Fill in the DRDO CEPTAM registration form.

Fill in the details asked and upload your documents.

Pay your application fee and submit the form.

Print your DRDO application form and save it for future.

Here is the direct link to apply for the DRDO vacancies.

Aspirants are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

