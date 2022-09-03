DRDO CEPTAM 2022: Registration for 1901 posts begins, check direct link

The registration link will close on 23 September at 5 pm. The last date to submit the DRDO application fee is also 23 September.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation Center for Personnel Talent Management (DRDO CEPTAM) has started the application process for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) today, 3 September. The link for the registration has been activated for the recruitment drive to fill 1901 posts. Candidates can submit their applications through the official website of DRDO. The registration link will close on 23 September at 5 pm. The last date to submit the DRDO application fee is also 23 September. Candidates applying for the post of STA-B or Tech-A need to be between 18 and 28 years old. The successful candidates will be getting a salary of Rs 35400-112400.

Steps to apply:

On the homepage of the official website of DRDO, click on the DRDO CEPTAM link.

A new page will be opened where you will see the application link.

Click on that link, and key in the needed details.

Pay the DRDO fee after you are done with filling the application form.

Post this, click on the submit button.

Download the DRDO confirmation page, and keep its hard copy for future reference.

Direct link: https://ceptam10.com/ceptamvpapr20/

Exam pattern:

For the post of STA-B, the exams are divided into tier 1 and tier 2. Both the exams will be computer-based. The Tier 1 exam will be of 120 marks and the Tier 2 exam will be of 100 marks. Each exam will be of 90 minutes duration.

For the post of Tech-A, the tier 1 exam will be computer-based, and will be of 120 marks. The examination will be of 90 minutes. For more details, refer to the official notification here.

Vacancies:

DRDO has released a total number of 1075 vacancies for the post of Senior Technical Assistant-B. The vacancies have been announced for multiple disciplines like Chemical Engineering, Physics, Agriculture, and Botany.

For the Technician-A posts, DRDO has announced a total number of 826 vacancies. The vacancies have been put out for various disciplines such as Automobile, Carpenter, COPA, and DTP Operator.

