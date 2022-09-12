Dogra Regimental Centre, Ayodhya Cantt invites applications for LDC and other posts

Interested and eligible candidates can fill and send the application forms to the address: Dogra Regimental Centre, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya (UP) - 224001.

The Commandant of The Dogra Regimental Centre, Ayodhya Cantt has invited applications for LDC and other posts. Candidates will have to apply for the posts within 30 days from the release of notification. They can fill and send the application forms to the address: Dogra Regimental Centre, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya (UP) – 224001. Applicants will have to send the application with two self-addressed envelopes affixed with a stamp of Rs. 30 and two self-attested passport size photographs properly sealed in an envelope to the address. Application form is given in the official notice itself.

For more details, see the official notification here.

The recruitment drive intends to fill the vacancies for 16 posts.

Detail about the posts:

Here is the list of posts with their number of vacancies:

LDC-1

Draught man-1

Tailor-2

Cook-9

Barber-2

Mali-1

Selection process:

There will be a written test and a skill test/trade test/practical test for the respective trade. The written test will be objective based, and candidates will be given 2 hours to solve the question paper. There will also be a deduction of 0.25 marks for every given wrong answer.

The syllabus of the written exam contains General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness. Each of the paper has 25 questions and carries 25 marks. The question paper will be bilingual, that is it will be conducted in both English and Hindi. However, the English language subject will be in English only.

Age limit:

General and EWS candidates need to be in the age group of 18 to 25 years. For OBC candidates, the required age is 18 to 28 years. For SC/ST applicants, the age needs to be 18 to 30 years, and for PWD applicants, the required age is 18 to 35 years.

Pay Scale:

Here is the list of posts with their pay scale:

LDC – Rs. 19900-63200

Draught man – Rs. 25500-81100

Tailor – Rs. 19900-63200

Cook – Rs. 19900-63200

Barber – Rs. 18000-56900

Mali – Rs. 18000-56900

Age relaxation:

The relaxation of age limit is applicable to the candidates who have a minimum of 40 per cent disability.

It is to be noted that The Dogra Regimental Centre will not be held responsible for any postal delay or failure.

