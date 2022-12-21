DJS exam interview 2022 hall ticket issued at delhihighcourt.nic.in, check steps to download
The interview round is scheduled to be conducted from 9 January to 3 February next year. The name of the candidate, date of the interview, and reporting time are mentioned on the official notice
The admit card for the Delhi Judicial Service (DJS) Examination 2022 has been released by the Delhi High Court. Candidates appearing for the viva voce round can download the admit card from the official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in. This year, a total of 301 applicants have been shortlisted for the viva voce exam after qualifying in the Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination. “It is hereby informed that the viva voce of 301 candidates who have been shortlisted after qualifying the Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written)-2022 held on 11.06.2022 & 12.06.2022 will be held between 09.01.2023 to 03.02.2023,” reads the official notification.
According to the latest updates, the interview or viva-voce round is scheduled to be held from 9 January to 3 February 2023. In the official notice, the name of the candidate, the date of the interview, and reporting time are mentioned.
Steps to download the DJS exam interview admit card 2022:
Step 1: Go to Delhi High Court’s official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in.
Step 2: Search and click on ‘Job Opening’ under the ‘Public Notice’ section which is on the main page.
Step 3: Then click on the admit card link designated for the DJS exam interview.
Step 4: On the new page, shortlisted candidates will have to enter their login details and click on submit.
Step 5: Check and download the DJS exam interview admit card.
Step 6: Keep a printout of the hall ticket for examination purpose and future use.
Here’s the direct link to download the DJS admit card.
The Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2022 consists of a Preliminary Examination, Mains examination, and Viva-Voce or interview round. For more details and all the latest updates, candidates are advised to read the official notification and keep checking the main page on a regular basis.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Agniveer MR, SSR 01/2023 registration begins, check notice
Candidates can register themselves at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply for Agniveer SSR/MR 01/23 is 17 December 2022
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register for Specialist, Archivist and other posts at upsconline.nic.in; check notice
UPSC plans to fill up a total of 19 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 while applying for the post
CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Registration process for 143 posts ends today, details here
CSL is planning to fill up a total of 143 vacancies in the organisation. Apply for the positions on the official website at mhrdnats.gov.in