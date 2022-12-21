DJS exam interview 2022 hall ticket issued at delhihighcourt.nic.in, check steps to download

The admit card for the Delhi Judicial Service (DJS) Examination 2022 has been released by the Delhi High Court. Candidates appearing for the viva voce round can download the admit card from the official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in. This year, a total of 301 applicants have been shortlisted for the viva voce exam after qualifying in the Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination. “It is hereby informed that the viva voce of 301 candidates who have been shortlisted after qualifying the Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written)-2022 held on 11.06.2022 & 12.06.2022 will be held between 09.01.2023 to 03.02.2023,” reads the official notification.

According to the latest updates, the interview or viva-voce round is scheduled to be held from 9 January to 3 February 2023. In the official notice, the name of the candidate, the date of the interview, and reporting time are mentioned.

Steps to download the DJS exam interview admit card 2022:

Step 1: Go to Delhi High Court’s official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Job Opening’ under the ‘Public Notice’ section which is on the main page.

Step 3: Then click on the admit card link designated for the DJS exam interview.

Step 4: On the new page, shortlisted candidates will have to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 5: Check and download the DJS exam interview admit card.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the hall ticket for examination purpose and future use.

Here’s the direct link to download the DJS admit card.

The Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2022 consists of a Preliminary Examination, Mains examination, and Viva-Voce or interview round. For more details and all the latest updates, candidates are advised to read the official notification and keep checking the main page on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.