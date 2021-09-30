Dibrugarh University released the results of its sixth semester BA, BSc and BCom (Non CBCS) programmes on Thursday, 30 September.

Dibrugarh University released the results of its sixth semester BA, BSc and BCom (Non CBCS) programmes on Thursday, 30 September. Candidates can view their results by visiting the official website.

Steps to view Dibrugarh University sixth semester 2021 results:

― Visit the official website at https://dibru.ac.in/

― Click on the results option under the Other Updates section

― A web page will appear with result options for the BA, BSc and BCom programmes

― Click on the relevant programme. The results will appear on screen as a PDF file

― Check your results by searching for your roll number

― Save and download a copy of the PDF file for the future

Direct link for Dibrugarh University sixth semester 2021 results.

Students can also visit the websites www.exametc.com and www.indiaresults.com for details about their scores, as per the official website of the university.

The results for the Dibrugarh University sixth semester 2021 have been declared only in a consolidated form, and contain the passing status and division of the students. The varsity had conducted the exams in August and September this year.

Candidates will be able to download their individual mark sheets on 7 October from the official website of the university. As per News18, the grade cards can be downloaded using registration details of the student such as the roll number, name, programme code and centre code.

According to official statistics released by the Dibrugarh University, the BA sixth semester exam saw a pass percentage of 61.31 percent, with a total 11,673 students passing the exam out of the 19,039 students that had appeared for it. The BSc exam saw a pass percentage of 73.94, with 2,931 candidates passing out of the 3,964 that took the exam. For the BCom programme, a pass percentage of 66.62 was recorded, with 2,026 out of 3,041 students clearing the exam.

Candidates are requested to bring any discrepancy to the notice of the Controller of Examinations within one month from the date of result declaration. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of the Dibrugarh University for more details.