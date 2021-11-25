The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala is expected to announce the Kerala Plus One Result 2021 soon. Once released, applicants can view their results at the official website at https://keralaresults.nic.in/.

So far, there has been no official confirmation by the DSHE yet. Reports suggest that the results were earlier scheduled to be declared on 24 November but due to unavoidable administrative reasons, they got delayed.

Meanwhile, a DHSE official asserted that the Kerala Plus one result 2021 is ready and will be published anytime soon. “Government will be taking a call on the date and time,” a DHSE official confirmed, as per an NDTV report.

For the unversed, Kerala plus one examination was conducted in September-October this year. Also, close to around 4 lakh students had appeared for the exam. As and when the results are announced, students can follow these few steps to check their scores:

Step 1: Go to the official result website at https://keralaresults.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the designated result link that will be available on the homepage after the announcement

Step 3: To access Kerala Plus One Result 2021, students need to enter the examination roll number and date of birth

Step 4: After providing all details on the DSHE portal, click on submit

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the Kerala Plus One results will appear on the screen

Step 6: heck the scores properly and download the DHSE plus one result 2021 for further use

Here is a list of all websites where students can check the DHSE Kerala plus one result 2021:

Dhsekerala.gov.in

Keralaresults.nic.in

Results.gov.in

According to news reports, sources from DHSE state that the plus one results will be declared only after 25 November. However, the reputed board will announce the Kerala Plus One Result 2021 date before declaring the results.

The DHSE Plus One examination was conducted after the Supreme Court granted permission to the Kerala government to conduct the exam. After much waiting, the exam was held from 24 September, 2021 in offline mode.