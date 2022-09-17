Delhi University UG admissions 2022: CSAS Phase 2 registration date out

The CSAS phase 2 will commence from 26 September and will continue till 10 October. The first merit list is expected to be released on 11 October. The classes for the first-year students will begin from 1 November

The Delhi University (DU) is accepting applications for admission in undergraduate programme via Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. The registration of CSAS 2022 phase 1 for CUET (Common University Entrance Test) UG candidates is currently going on and the application process will continue till 10 October.

The registration date for CSAS phase 2 has also been declared by the university for the candidates who have passed the CUET UG 2022 entrance examination. The CSAS phase 2 will commence from 26 September and will continue till 10 October.

The CSAS phase 2 will have “preference-filing” through which candidates will have to select the programme(s) in which they want to take admission. The CSAS Phase 2 registration will allow the CUET candidates to give preferences for their desired colleges and programmes. Applicants who have selected DU for admission, can apply online via the official website of University of Delhi https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

The admission in DU for the phase 2 is dependent on the CUET scores. The aspirants can upload their CUET results and scores on the official website of DU http://du.ac.in/.

Steps for uploading the results and scores on the CSAS Portal:

Step 1: On the official website of DU, click on the link which reads, “DU Admissions 2022 – Common Seat Allocation System registration”.

Step 2: Enter your CUET application number for registering yourself on the DU CSAS portal.

Step 3: Just key in your credentials if you are already a registered candidate.

Step 4: Visit the choice filling link and upload your CUET result.

Step 5: Key in your percentile and score, then click on the submit button.

Step 6: Choose the courses and colleges of your preference, then submit.

Step 7: Submit the form, download it, and also take a printout of it for future reference.

You can also alternatively visit this direct link https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in/ to upload your CUET result and score.

The last date to apply for the admission is 3 October, and the first merit list is expected to be released on 11 October. The classes for the first-year students will begin from 1 November.

