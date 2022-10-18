Delhi University UG Admission 2022: First merit list to release today, read details

The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) first merit list for undergraduate admission today, 18 October. The first merit list for UG admission 2022 will be released by 5 pm. Candidates who applied for undergraduate admissions at DU can check and download the merit list on the official websites and the CSAS portal, once issued. Following the release of UG’s first merit list, candidates will be able to accept their allotted seats from 19 October at 10 am to 21 October 2022 till 5 pm. The deadline for respective colleges to verify and approve the online applications of candidates is 22 October 2022. It is to be noted that the last date for submission of fees is 24 October at 4:59 pm.

Steps to check DU’s first merit list:

Go to admission.uod.ac.in.

Search and click on the First CSAS Allocation List link that will be made available on the home page when released.

Check and download DU’s first merit list.

Keep a printout of the first merit list for future need.

In total, there will be three rounds of lists and spot admissions, if in case there are any seats still left vacant. With the release of the first merit list, selected candidates can apply for different colleges across the city. The colleges include Lady Shri Ram College, Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Hansraj College, SRCC, Ramanujan College, and Deshbandhu College, among others.

This year, the DU admissions are being conducted on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores and not on Class 12 results. Candidates should note that admission via the CSAS will be held in three phases. First is the submission of the CSAS application form, second comes the selection of courses, and finally the filling of preferences like seat allocation and admission.

