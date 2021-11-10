Delhi University releases academic calendar for UG, PG courses; check dates here

Classes for the first semester UG and PG courses will commence from 22 November and 1 December, respectively

The academic calendar for Delhi University’s (DU) postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) courses for the year 2021-2022 has been released. Students can now view the calendar by visiting the official website of DU at http://du.ac.in/.

Procedure to check academic calendar is as follows:

- Go to the official website, http://du.ac.in/

- Click on the ‘spotlight’ section available on the homepage

- Go to the link that reads “Academic calendar for postgraduate/undergraduate courses 2021-22”

- Now, check it and keep a printout for future use

Direct link to the academic calendar for UG courses: http://du.ac.in/index.php?mact=News,cntnt01,detail,0&cntnt01articleid=2914&cntnt01returnid=219

Direct link to the academic calendar for PG courses: http://du.ac.in/index.php?mact=News,cntnt01,detail,0&cntnt01articleid=2915&cntnt01returnid=219

Classes for the first semester UG and PG courses will commence from 22 November and 1 December, respectively.

The even semester classes for first-year undergraduate courses will begin on 7 April. While for postgraduate courses, the classes will start on 16 April.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta has reportedly stated that the university cannot be reopened until the DDMA allows 100 percent seating capacity. Since around 60 percent of students of DU hail from outside Delhi, they cannot be asked to come and reside in the hostel when there is permission of only 50 percent seating capacity.

Now that the academic calendar has been released, it is to be noted that most classes would be held in online mode unless stated otherwise.

The exams for first-semester UG students will be conducted from 21 March to 4 April, with the semester break beginning immediately after the exam gets over. While the exams for even-semester students of undergraduate programmes will be held from 5 August to 22 August. The next even-semester for first-year candidates will start from 26 August.

The exams for the first-semester postgraduate students are scheduled to be held between 30 March and 12 April. The postgraduate first-year even semester examinations will, however, be conducted from 12 August to 25 August.

For further details, students are advised to keep checking the official website of DU.

