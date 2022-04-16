Delhi University recruitment 2022: Apply for 79 Assistant Professor vacancies, details here

The deadline for submission of the application is 30 April, or within two weeks of the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News

The Delhi University has issued a notification for the recruitment of 79 Assistant Professors at Dyal Singh College. Candidates who are interested and eligible can now apply for the posts on the official website, https://colrec.du.ac.in/.

The recruitment of Assistant Professors is being conducted by the DU for departments such as Economics, Sanskrit, History, English, Hindi, and Political Science, among others.

The application fee for UR/OBC/EWS category applicants is Rs 500. Women candidates, as well as those from SC, ST and PwBD categories, will not be charged an application fee. The university will shortlist candidates on the basis of their applications. The shortlisted applicants will be called in for the interview process.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a Master's degree with a minimum of 55 percent marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian university or a recognised foreign university, as per the recruitment notice. For more details, click here for the DU Assistant Professor recruitment notice.

In addition to these qualifications, a candidate must have passed the National Eligibility Test (NET) administered by the UGC or the CSIR. It should be noted that NET exemption will be given based on certain conditions outlined in the official notification.

Applicants holding PhD from a foreign university or institution that has been placed in the top 500 in the world University rankings (at any time) by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), The Times Higher Education (THE), or The Academic Ranking Of World Universities (ARWU) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai), can also apply for the vacancies.

Candidates seeking this opportunity should keep an eye on the websites of Delhi University and Dyal Singh College for more information.