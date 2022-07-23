Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 non-teaching staff at pgdavevecollege.in, check details

The unreserved and other backward classes (Non-Creamy Layer) have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. While, persons with Benchmark Disability (PWBD) and female candidates have been exempted from the payment of the application fee

The Pannalal Girdharlal Dayanand Anglo-Vedic (PGDV) Evening College, Delhi University has opened its online application window for the recruitment of non-teaching staff. Candidates who are eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website at pgdavevecollege.in.

The last day for the submission of application forms is 10 August, up to 11:59 pm. Applicants will have to register themselves before applying for the post. The Delhi University recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 17 vacancies of non-teaching staff in the college.

Check the vacancy details here:

Library Attendant: 4 positions

Assistant: 3 vacancies

Junior Assistant: 3 openings

Administrative Officer: 1 post

Librarian: 1 position

Senior Personal Assistant:1 vacancy

Sr. Technical Assistant (Computer): 1 opening

Semi Professional Assistant (Library): 1 post

Library Assistant: 1 position

Computer Laboratory Attendant: 1 vacancy

“Only online applications are invited in the prescribed format for the following posts on a permanent basis in the pay band plus grade pay as per VII pay commission,” the official notice reads.

Find the notice here.

Here’s how to apply for Delhi University Recruitment 2022:

Go to the college's official website at pgdavevecollege.in.

Search and click on the link that reads - “Advertisement for recruitment of non-teaching staff on a permanent basis – Last date for filling up online application is 10.08.2022”.

Candidates need to fill out the application form and submit the required documents.

They also have to pay the necessary application fee and submit the form.

For future use or reference, keep a copy of the form.

Direct link for all non-teaching posts (except Librarian Post).

Direct link for Librarian post only.

Application Fee:

The unreserved and other backward classes (Non-Creamy Layer) have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. While, persons with Benchmark Disability (PWBD) and female candidates have been exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.