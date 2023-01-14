Delhi University extends application deadline for Financial Support Scheme; apply till 31 January

Delhi University has extended the deadline to submit the online application form for the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) 2022. As per the latest update, candidates can submit their application forms by 31 January 2023. To apply for the FSS 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of the varsity. “Last date of submission for the completed application form is extended up to 31 January 2023. Note: UG/PG students admitted to the college are not eligible to apply for this scheme,” reads the notice. Candidates are advised to download and submit the application form at their respective departments, institutions, or centres.

Read the official notice here.

Here’s how to apply for DU FSS application form 2022:

Go to Delhi University’s official website.

On the main site, look for the ‘Dean of Students’ Welfare’ section and click on the ‘Financial Support Scheme’ link.

Then download the application form and fill it up correctly.

To complete the process, attach all the required documents and submit the form to the respective colleges.

What is Financial Support Scheme?

This scheme offers a fee waiver to the economically weak students in the university’s undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes (in line with the Government’s motto “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”). Under this scheme, the fee waiver includes all components of fees paid by students except the examination fees and hostel fees.

Eligibility:

A full-time bonafide candidate of the university belonging to an economically weaker section is eligible to apply for the FSS. However, those with Essential Repeat (ER) or arrears of previous examinations are not eligible to apply.

It is to be noted that candidates whose family income is less than Rs 4 lakh (Category 1) will be awarded a 100 per cent fee waiver. Those whose family income is between Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (Category 2) will get a 50 per cent fee waiver.

More details are mentioned in the official notice.

