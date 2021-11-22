Delhi University begins first semester classes for undergraduate courses from today; check details here

Second-semester students can attend the classes from 7 April. The exams will be held from 5-22 August 2022. The University will start the next academic session for the UG students will start from 26 August 2022

Classes for the first batch of undergraduate (UG) courses in Delhi University (DU) has begun today, 22 November. The examination for this batch is scheduled to be held in March-April 2022. Students will allowed to take the preparatory break of nine days for the same from 11-20 March next year.

Students must note that the varsity will resume classes through online mode only. However, the University will take the decision to conduct classes on 100 percent capacity only after the approval from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Second-semester students can attend the classes from 7 April. The exams will be held from 5-22 August 2022. The University will start the next academic session for the UG students will start from 26 August 2022.

Many colleges affiliated with the renowned university are likely to hold an orientation session to familiarize the fresh batch with their respective institutions and departments. Students should know that the colleges will hold the orientation will be conducted online and classes would also be held virtually. Some colleges such as Gargi College, Ramanujan College, Shri Ram College of Commerce and Indraprastha College For Women will hold their orientation days today.

Here’s the direct link to check the online calendar:

http://du.ac.in/index.php?mact=News,cntnt01,detail,0&cntnt01articleid=2914&cntnt01returnid=219

As per the academic calendar released by the DU, the classes for the postgraduate (PG) students will commence on 1 December.

The first semester exams for the PG students will be held from March 30 to April 12 next year. The practical exams will be conducted between 20 March and 29 March, 2022.

The first merit list of PG admission 2021 was released by the University on 17 November and the admission facility closed on 21 November. The varsity will soon release two more merit lists for PG admission soon.

Students can download the DU PG Merit List 2021 by following these steps:

Visit the official website - https://admission.uod.ac.in/

Go to the ‘Admission 2021’ portal and select ‘DU PG Admission 2021’

Another page will open. Click on 'DU PG Merit List 2021' link

Check and download the admission merit list

Students are advised to take a printout of the DU PG merit list for future reference

The DU 2021-22 admission process is underway and over 68,000 students have taken admission to the undergraduate courses.