The sources also assert that the schedule for the list was prepared after a meeting among admission committee members along with college principals on Wednesday, 22 September.

The Delhi University (DU) is expected to issue its first cut-off list on 1 October for admissions to its undergraduate college programmes, according to sources. As per NDTV, a special cut-off will be released after the third list has been issued.

The sources also assert that the schedule for the list was prepared after a meeting among admission committee members along with college principals on Wednesday, 22 September. The meeting finalised that 1 October would be the date for the first cut-off list, with the second cut-off list likely to be released on 8 or 9 October.

This year, the admission process is online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are nearly 70,000 seats under several programmes that are in demand.

For the unversed, the Delhi University admissions for most undergraduate programmes are based on Class 12 scores. For the admissions, the University takes into account the best of four formulae which means the overall percentage of the top four scoring subjects in class 12. These subjects will be considered best for the admission of the candidate. This process is also known as the best of four formulae.

Meanwhile, the sources informed that they are also expected to release the special cut-off list after the third cut-off list has been issued by the University.

“When the admissions were held offline, the special cut-offs were released after every list but it is not possible in the case of online admission process," a source asserted.

For candidates who could not apply earlier despite having the eligibility criteria, a special cut-off list is set to be announced. So, the university is likely to announce the cut-off schedule in a few days. Reports suggest that an official announcement on the same will be made soon.

If the first list is out on 1 October, the admission process is set to commence from 4 October, on account of 2 October being Gandhi Jayanti and 3 October being a Sunday. Also, 1 October has been selected by the varsity to allow students, who have appeared for improvement and compartment exams.