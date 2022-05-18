Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: SSC invites applications at ssc.nic.in

As per the official notice, the computer-based examination is scheduled to be held in September 2022. It would be conducted in languages including English and Hindi only.

The online application process for the recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police has begun by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Aspirants applying should note that the last date to register online is 16 June 2022, while the deadline for making the online fee payment is 17 June. Candidates will be allowed to make the required changes in the application form from 21 to 25 June.

As per the official notice, the computer-based examination is scheduled to be held in September 2022. It would be conducted in languages including English and Hindi only. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill up a total of 835 vacancies in the organisation.

Vacancy Details:

For male candidates, there are 559 vacancies

For female candidates, there are 276 openings

Find the official notice here.

Here are a few steps to apply for the Head Constable post:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates need to register themselves using personal details

Step 3: Then log in using ‘Registration Number’ and password.

Step 4: Search and click on the ‘Apply’ link in ‘Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022’

Step 5: To proceed further, fill up all the details, upload necessary documents, and pay the required fee

Step 6: Finally, submit the form and keep a printout of the same for future need

Eligibility Criteria:

Those applying should be 18 to 25 years of age as of 1 January 2022. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for SC/ST category by 5 years and for OBC candidates for 3 years respectively.

Application Fee:

Aspirants from the unreserved category are directed to pay a fee of Rs 100. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen (ESM) and women, who are eligible for reservation, have been exempted from payment of the fee.