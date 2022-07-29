Delhi Police 2022 exam schedule for Driver and Head Constable released, check details

The question paper will have 100 MCQs on Reasoning, Maths, GK, and on topics of traffic rules, road safety, etc. It will carry a total of 100 marks. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each of the wrong answers. Candidates will get 1 hour and 30 minutes for the completion of the test

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for the Constable (Driver)-Male and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022. As per the schedule released, SSC Delhi Police Driver exam will be conducted on 21 October and for the post of Head Constable, the examination will be held on 27 and 28 August.

Other than this, the Limited Departmental Competitive Exam for the post of Statistical Investigator Gr. II is being held on 13 August 2022. This recruitment will be held for the O/o Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India.

The SSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2,268 vacancies, out of which 1,411 vacancies are for the position of Constable (Driver)-Male and 857 vacancies are for Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Male/Female in the Delhi Police Department.

Applicants can apply for the examination on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in till 29 July.

What is the exam pattern for the Head Constable exam?

The exam would consist of 100 Multiple-Choice questions in the areas of General Awareness (20 Questions of 20 Marks), Reasoning (20 Questions of 20 Marks), Mathematics (25 Questions of 25 Marks), General Science (25 Questions of 25 Marks), and Computer (10 Qs of 10 Marks).

What is the exam pattern for Delhi Police Driver Exam 2022?

The question paper will have 100 MCQs on Reasoning, Maths, GK, and on topics of traffic rules, road safety, etc. It will carry a total of 100 marks. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each of the wrong answers. Candidates will get 1 hour and 30 minutes for the completion of the test.

Those who clear the exam will have to appear for a Physical Exam. For more details of the examination, students are advised to check the official notification.

Here is the official notification of the exam schedule.

