Deadline to register for Trainee Junior Officers and Clerk posts at MSC Bank ends today, details here

The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSC Bank) will today, 25 May conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Trainee Clerks and Trainee Junior Officers. Eligible and interested candidates from Maharashtra can only apply and that can be done online by visiting the IBPS portal - ibps.in.

The recruitment drive is being held for 29 positions of Trainee Junior Officers and 166 Trainee Clerks.

What are the Eligibility criteria?

For the post of Trainee Junior Officer, the candidate should be between 23 -32 years as of 28 February 2022.

For the post of Trainee Clerks, an aspiring candidate should be between 21-28 years as of 28 February 2022

What is the Educational qualification required?

Trainee Junior Officers: The candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks. Those who have passed JAIIB/CAIIB will be preferred.

Trainee Clerks: The aspiring candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks.

What is the Application fee?

An application fee of Rs 1770 is applicable for Trainee Junior Officers candidates and a fee of Rs 1180 is applicable for Trainee Clerks.

What are the steps to apply for MSC Bank recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website mscbank.com and then to the Career section

Step 2: Go to the apply link for Trainee Junior Officers and Trainee Clerk

Step 3: Go to New Registration and complete your registration process

Step 4: Select your post and fill your application form and then upload documents

Step 5: Pay your application fee and submit your application

Step 6: Download your form and print it out for future reference

What is the Selection Procedure?

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online (written) tests and personal interview. Merit List will be prepared accordingly in descending order of the scores obtained in online written tests and interview.

Read the official notification here.