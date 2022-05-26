Deadline to apply for 225 posts of TS Police Driver ends today, check details here

OC and BC Candidates with the local status of Telangana State are required to pay a fee of Rs 800. However, SC and ST candidates with the local status of Telangana State will be required to pay a fee of Rs 400. All other candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 800.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will close the online application process for recruitment to the position of Driver Operator. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website of the Board at tslprb.in till 10 pm today, 26 May.

The TSLPRB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 225 posts of Driver Operator in the Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department. The pay scale for the post is Rs 31,040 - 92,050. It is to be noted that only men are eligible to apply for the post.

What are the Eligibility Criteria?

The applicants should be between 21-25 years as of 1 July 2022. There are relaxations on the upper age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

What is the Educational Qualification required?

The candidate should have passed the Intermediate (Class 12) examination from a recognised Board Or, the candidate should have passed in class 10 (SSC) and should have an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Auto Electrician OR Mechanic Diesel OR Fitter OR Mechanic Motor vehicle

Technical Qualification: Must have a valid HMV License continuously for a period of two years and above in accordance to the date of the notification.

What is the Application Fee?

OC and BC Candidates with the local status of Telangana State are required to pay a fee of Rs 800. However, SC and ST candidates with the local status of Telangana State will be required to pay a fee of Rs 400. All other candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 800.

What is the application procedure for the vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Board at tslprb.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Apply Online’ and register yourself

Step 3: Apply for the desired post, upload your documents and pay the application fee

Step 4: Submit your application and download the form

Candidates can directly refer to the official notification for more information.