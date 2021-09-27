DAVV CET Results 2021: NTA releases scorecard for UG, PG entrance test

Students, who were waiting for their scorecards, can now check their scores by visiting the official website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Common Entrance Test (DAVV CET) 2021 for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Students, who were waiting for their scorecards, can now check their scores by visiting the official website at https://davv.nta.ac.in/

Candidates should note that the DAVV CET was conducted on 31 August and 4 September.

“Results along with Overall Rank obtained of the exam are now hosted on davv.nta.ac.in. Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their Score Card,” an official statement reads.

https://davv.nta.ac.in/downloads/DAVV%20score%20card_PUBLIC%20NOTICE_26.9.21%20k3%20(1).pdf

To access the DAVV CET 2021 scorecards, candidates will have to log in to the official website using their application numbers, date of birth, and passwords.

Steps to download DAVV CET Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA DAVV at https://davv.nta.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the designated tab ‘DAVV-2021 Scorecard’ that is available on the home page

Step 3: Then, candidates need to select the required tab DAVV UG 2021 or DAVV PG 2021 on the next window

Step 4: To access the results, applicants are requested to enter their application number, date of birth, and password on the next window

Step 5: Finally, sign in and download the DAVV CET result 2021

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future use or reference

Direct link to DAVV CET Result 2021 UG: http://davv.nta.ac.in/davvscorecard/LoginTypesUG.aspx

Direct link to DAVV CET Result 2021 PG: http://davv.nta.ac.in/davvscorecard/LoginTypes.aspx

As per NTA rules, candidates who meet the DAVV cut-off list 2021 requirement will be able to join in the counselling process for locking a seat at the university. For the unversed, the DAVV entrance test for UG and PG students was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode format across 17 cities and at 59 centres in the country.

This year, the test was of objective type, which consisted of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs).