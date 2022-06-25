CUET (UG) 2022: Registration and application correction date extended, check details here

NTA will conduct CUET UG 2022 on 15 July, 16 July, 19 July, 20 July, 4 August, 5 August, 6 August, 7 August, 8 August and 10 August in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the registration date and the application form correction facility date for the Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET UG) following a recent notification. As per the notification, the said date is extended till 26 June 2022 up to 11:50 PM due to some unavoidable issues faced by the aspirants.

Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied for CUET UG 2022 can register themselves online and make the required corrections in the application form through the official website of NTA which is nta.ac.in.

According to the examination authority, they came across some cases where some candidates seeking to take CUET UG 2022 are not able to apply for not having their actual category proofs like SC and ST Certificates which are required to submit at the time of application. NTA has published an Annexure format along with the latest release to allow such candidates to change their category in the application form and also upload an undertaking as per the Annexure.

In this matter, candidates will not need to upload their original category certificates while applying. They will be able to select their correct categories in the application form by attaching the undertaking as valid proof, through the correction window.

NTA will conduct CUET UG 2022 on 15 July, 16 July, 19 July, 20 July, 4 August, 5 August, 6 August, 7 August, 8 August and 10 August in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country. As of the latest information, a total of 9,50,804 candidates have registered themselves for the common entrance test to take admission to 86 universities including 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed-to-be universities and 18 private universities.

