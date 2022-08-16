CUET UG 2022: Phase 4 exam begins tomorrow; check guidelines to follow

Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 Phase Four exam will begin on 17 August. Check guidelines to follow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 Phase Four exam tomorrow, 17 August. As per the schedule, the CUET UG phase four exam will be conducted on 17, 18, and 20 August 2022. This year, more than 3.72 lakh candidates registered themselves for the CUET UG phase four exam. The CUET UG 2022 admit card was released on 13 August by the agency. Candidates preparing for the exam, can download hall tickets on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access the admit card, they need to use their login credentials like application number, date of birth, and captcha code correctly. “Most of the candidates have been given cities of their choice,” the official notice mentions.

There are about 11,000 aspirants who could not be given their choice of the city, the notice further mentions. Following this, they have been moved to Phase 6 so that they could appear in the city of their choice. Their examination will be conducted on 30 August. The agency has also intimated those candidates about their city of examination and the exact date.

Those who want can read the official notice here.

Here are important guidelines for CUET UG 2022:

Candidates must wear a face mask, carry hand sanitizers, and strictly follow social distancing norms.

All appearing students need to reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the allotted time. Like 8:30 am for the morning shift exam and 2:30 pm for the afternoon shift exam.

On the day of the exam, candidates need to carry their respective admit cards. Applicants should note that the CUET UG 2022 hall ticket will also act as a COVID-19 pass at the exam centre.

All electronic devices such as mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings are prohibited at the exam centres.

Along with a hall ticket, candidates need to carry valid ID proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, ration card, or passport.

The Physically Handicapped candidates must carry their Persons with Disability (PWD) certificates.

The CUET UG 2022 phase five exam will be conducted on 21, 22, and 23 August while the phase six exam will take place on 24, 25, 26, and 30 August 2022. The results for the same will be announced in September this year.

