CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 admit card expected today, check steps to download and preparation tips

The National Testing Agency, NTA will soon issue hall tickets or admit cards for the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam which is scheduled to be conducted from 4 August 2022 to 20 August, 2022. Though there is no official announcement regarding the same, the applicants should keep a check on the official web portal at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA had earlier issued the advance information slips for the registered candidates with information related to subjects, medium and the examination centre, etc.

What are the steps to download the CUET UG Phase 2 admit card?

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in, the official web portal of CUET.

Click on the CUET UG admit card link available on the homepage.

Fill in your login credentials like the CUET application number and your date of birth. Submit the information.

Your CUET UG Admit Card will be displayed in front of you.

Download your CUET UG admit card.

The CUET exam paper will consist of three sections and will be conducted in two slots and those appearing in the exam are eligible to take a maximum of nine test subjects. The paper will have four sections.

Section IA will consist of 13 Languages (As a medium and “Language”)

Section IB will consist of 20 Languages

Section II will have 27 Domain Specific Subjects

Section III comprises a General Test

The Phase 2 of CUET UG is scheduled for 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10 August 2022.

Here are some preparation tips:

CUET UG 2022 is being conducted for the first time this year. Students need to be aware of the syllabus of the test. They can make notes and prepare accordingly. Last-minute time management is crucial for the students who are appearing in the exam. Make strategies for all the sections within the stipulated time. Applicants need to give more time to the revision of all the sections. Avoid attempting to learn about any new topic now. Spend time on what you have done so far. Attempt mock tests or sample papers. Students should try to do as many mock tests as possible along with their revision. The way you solve the question papers also matters a lot. Mock tests help a candidate to get familiar with the paper pattern and prepare themselves accordingly.

