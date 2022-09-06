CUET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key today; check details

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the answer key of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 today, 6 September. Aspirants who appeared for the exam may check their admit cards on the official web portal at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the answer key of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 today, 6 September. Aspirants who appeared for the exam may check their admit cards on the official web portal. The results of the exam are expected to be released on 13 or 14 September. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made. The exams for the candidates from Jharkhand who could not appear in the exam on 30 August will likely be conducted on 8 September 2022. The dates for their exams are yet to be announced. The CUET exams were conducted from 15 July to 30 August in 6 phases. Around 14.9 lakh students had taken the CUET UG exam. Along with the exam’s Answer Key, NTA will also release the question papers and response sheets on its website.

What are the steps to release the CUET UG Answer Key?

Go to the official web portal at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the CUET UG answer key link.

Fill in your login credentials like the application number, date of birth etc.

Your CUET UG Answer Key will then appear on the screen.

Download and save your CUET UG Answer Key. You may also take a print out for future use.

The exam was conducted via a computer-based test that had three sections. Section I (IA and IB) for testing language proficiency. Section II tested subject-related knowledge and section III had general knowledge and awareness.

The exam had a negative marking and for each wrong answer one mark was deducted.

As the exam cycle is still in progress, candidates are required to keep their CUET UG admit cards safe as the roll number and other details will be required to check the answer key and the result.

Central University Entrance Test (CUET) is an all-India level entrance test organised by NTA for admission to UG courses being offered by all the participating institutions.

