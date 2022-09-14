The notification specifies that the raw score of each candidate in each subject will be normalised with the help of Equipercentile method. This would be done separately for each subject for which examination was conducted in multiple shifts.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notification on how the marks of the CUET UG 2022 exam will be calculated. Candidates who have taken the exam can refer to the detailed notification released on the exam portal at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The notification specifies that the raw score of each candidate in each subject will be normalised with the help of Equipercentile method. This would be done separately for each subject for which examination was conducted in multiple shifts. The raw score for each candidate appearing for the subject will get converted into NTA score (percentile score & normalized score) using the following three steps.

The difficulty level of these question papers administered in different sessions may not be the same or similar. Some of the aspirants might end up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions when compared to other sets. The candidates who got a comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks in comparison to those who attempted the easier one, the scores of the students across shifts are not directly comparable.

It is to be noted that the National Testing Agency recently started the correction process for the registration forms of the CUET UG exam

What are the steps to apply for correction in the CUET UG form?

Step 1: Go to the official CUET UG web portal at cuet.samarth.ac in.

Step 2: Visit the ‘Candidate’s Login’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your CUET UG application id and date of birth.

Step 4: Then click the “Login” button.

Step 5: The CUET UG application form will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Make corrections in a particular field in your CUET form and then click on submit.

Step 7: Save changes and take a printout of your CUET UG form.

Apart from the CUET UG result, the agency will be issuing the final answer key for the same. The CUET final answer key will be released for students on the CUET Samarth portal as well. The direct link for the CUET UG result will be out once the scorecard has been issued.



