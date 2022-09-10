The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 answer key objection process today, 10 September

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 answer key objection raising process today, 10 September. Candidates, who want to challenge CUET UG answer key can do so by visiting the official website. Students are advised to send their objections along with a processing fee till 11:50 pm. For each objection, candidates can challenge the CUET answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200. It is to be noted that the CUET UG answer key released by the agency is provisional and is not the final result. As per the schedule, the final answer key and result will be released by 15 September.

Here’s how to download the CUET UG 2022 Answer Key:

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Search and click on the ‘Sign in’ tab and then enter the required credentials on the portal.

Within a few seconds, the CUET UG 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates need to check the CUET UG 2022 answer key and verify your responses.

Save, download, and keep a print of the CUET UG 2022 answer key for future reference.

Only after verifying the grievances received from the candidates, NTA will issue the CUET UG 2022 final answer key. Candidates should note that the subject experts will not entertain any challenge received after the due date. They will also not accept it without a receipt of the processing fee.

Here is the CUET UG 2022 answer key notice.

Check how to raise Objection for CUET UG 2022 Answer Key:

Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates have to log in with their application number and date of birth.

Then, tap on the ‘CUET UG answer key’ link and select the desired test booklet code.

Proceed with the form to raise objections as instructed.

Finally, pay the objection fees and submit.

Save and download the CUET answer key 2022 challenge receipt.

Here is the direct link.

The CUET undergraduate entrance test was held from 15 July to 30 August 2022.

