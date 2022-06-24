CUET UG 2022 application process ends today, here is how to apply

The application fee for the candidates belonging to General/Un-Reserved category is Rs 650 whereas for General-EWS/OBCNCL candidates, it is Rs 600 while for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender, the amount is Rs 550. The application fee for Centres outside India is Rs 3000

The online application window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG closes today, 24 June at 11:50 PM. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG exam will be held between 15 July and 10 August and will take place in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country. The exam schedule has already been released on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Here is the official notice regarding the exam schedule.

Since this is the only exam for admission to UG courses at Central Universities, the candidates are advised to apply for the exam on time to avoid any last minute confusion.

Important Dates

The registration and correction began on 23 June (09:00 am onwards)

Registration and correction ends on 24 June (till 11:50 pm)

How to register for the CUET UG Exam?

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to ‘Apply Online’ to register.

Step 3: Fill up the form with valid details like e-mail id, course applied for, mobile number, date of birth, and verification code that will be shown on the screen.

Step 4: Once you submit the application, the generated application number and password will be sent on your registered email address and mobile number.

Step 5: Login by filling in your application number and password and fill up the CUCET application form.

Step 6: Upload a scanned version of your signature along with a recent passport-sized photograph.

Step 7: Choose your preferred examination centres.

Step 8: Enter the university and CUET UG programme details you want to apply to.

Step 9: Make the registration fee payment and submit your CUET UG form.

Step 10: Print your CUET form for future use.

What is the application fee?

The application fee for the candidates belonging to General/Un-Reserved category is Rs 650 whereas for General-EWS/OBCNCL candidates, it is Rs 600 while for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender, the amount is Rs 550. The application fee for Centres outside India is Rs 3000.

Here is the official notification on CUET UG 2022.

