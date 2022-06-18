CUET PG 2022 registrations to conclude today, check steps to apply here

CUET aims to provide a single window opportunity for students who are seeking admission in participating Universities across the country. Candidates should keep checking the NTA’s official website for latest updates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration window for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2022, today, 18 June. Those who are eligible and interested can apply on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The Postgraduate Entrance Test held by the NTA for 42 Central and participating Universities for admissions to the academic session 2022-2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

The aspiring candidates should have passed the undergraduate/equivalent examination or should be appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age in order to be eligible for appearing in CUET (PG) 2022 examination.

What are the steps to apply for the exam?

Step 1: Go to the the official website of the test at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Registration for CUET(PG)-2022”

Step 3: Register yourself and then login using your login credentials

Step 4: Fill in your details, pay your fee and submit the form

Step 5: Print your CUET application form and save it for future

Aspirants can make corrections in the application form from 20 to 22 June. The exam will be conducted in the last week of July in two shifts from 10 AM to 12 noon and 3 PM to 5 PM.

What is the application fee?

The application fee (for up to three Test Papers) for the candidates belonging to general category is Rs 800, for candidates from OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS categories is Rs 600, for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Third Gender is Rs 550, and for candidates from PwBD is Rs 500.

CUET aims to provide a single window opportunity for students who are seeking admission in participating Universities across the country. Candidates should keep checking the NTA’s official website for latest updates.

Check the CUET PG information bulletin here.

Direct link to apply for the CUET PG Exam is here.